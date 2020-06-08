NCRPO: 5 San Juan City policemen relieved for disregarding Baguio City’s health protocols

(Eagle News)–Five San Juan City policemen have been relieved for disregarding Baguio City’s health protocols, National Capital Region Police Office chief Debold Sinas said on Monday, June 8.

According to Sinas, the five, who were part of San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora’s convoy, have been ordered transferred to the NCRPO’s Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit pending investigation of the incident that saw the mayor’s convoy “disregarding” a checkpoint.

“I will not condone any wrongdoing of our police officers in the implementation of the community quarantine protocols, if held responsible. We, as law enforcers, are bound to respect the existing rules and regulations anywhere in the Philippines,” he said.

He said the policemen were already ordered to submit their explanation about the incident.

“The safety of the people remains as our top priority in this trying times,” he added.

Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong said Zamora’s convoy did not go through the mandatory triage at the checkpoint.

Instead, he said the triage was set up at the Baguio Country Club, the convoy’s destination.

Zamora has apologized for the incident.

Sinas is facing charges for his surprise birthday celebration where social distancing measures were supposedly not implemented.