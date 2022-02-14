NCR remains under Alert Level 2; IATF announces more areas nationwide under Alert Level 2, Alert Level 3

(Eagle News) — Metro Manila will remain under Alert Level 2 until February 28, according to the Inter-Agency Task Force which also placed seven areas under Alert Level 3 in Visayas and Mindanao.

The IATF also placed several several areas under Alert Level 2 in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao:

The new Alert Level classifications for the rest of the country that would take effect from February 16 to 28 was announced on Monday, February 14.

The IATF placed the following areas under Alert Level 3 from February 16 to 28, 2022:

Iloilo City, Iloilo Province and Guimaras in Region VI; Zamboanga City in Region IX; Davao de Oro and Davao Occidental in Region XI; and South Cotabato in Region XII.

The IATF decided to retain Alert Level 2 in the National Capital Region (NCR) as health experts expressed concern for senior citizens who are still unvaccinated.

The other areas in Luzon under Alert Level 2 from February 16 to 28 are the following:

* Abra, Apayao, Baguio City, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga and Mountain Province in the Cordillera Administrative Region;

* Dagupan City, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan in Region I;

* Batanes, City of Santiago, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino in Region II;

* Bulacan, Angeles City, Aurora, Bataan, Nueva Ecija, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Tarlac and Zambales in Region III;

* Cavite, Rizal, Batangas, Laguna, Lucena City and Quezon Province in Region IV-A;

* Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, Puerto Princesa City and Romblon in Region IV-B;

* Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate, Naga City and Sorsogon in Region V.

In the Visayas, the areas under Alert Level 2 from February 16 to February 28 are the following:

* Aklan, Antique, Bacolod City, Capiz and Negros Occidental in Region VI;

* Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental and Siquijor in Region VII; and

* Ormoc City, Tacloban City, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Western Samar, Biliran and Southern Leyte in Region VIII.

In Mindanao, the following areas are likewise under Alert Level 2 for the same period:

* City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga Sibugay in Region IX;

* Bukidnon, Cagayan de Oro City, Camiguin, Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental and Misamis Oriental in Region X;

* Davao City, Davao del Sur, Davao del Norte and Davao Oriental in Region XI;

* General Santos City, North Cotabato, Sarangani and Sultan Kudarat in Region XII;

* Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Butuan City and Dinagat Islands in Region XIII (CARAGA); and

* Basilan, Maguindanao, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Cotabato City and Lanao del Sur in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

(Eagle News Service)