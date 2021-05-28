NCR plus areas ready for less restrictive quarantine protocols with declining cases – NTF adviser

But Herbosa says COVID-19 infections in Visayas, MIndanao sharply rising

(Eagle News) — National Task Force special adviser Dr. Ted Herbosa said he is recommending the shift to a less restrictive quarantine classification for Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal or the so-called NCR (National Capital Region) plus areas.

Herbosa explained that cases in the NCR plus areas are already declining. Most of the new cases are happening outside of the NCR plus areas, most notably in Visayas and Mindanao, he said.

The NTF adviser said that while the daily cases appear to be the same or sometimes increasing, the cases in Metro Manila exhibited “negative growth” which means decreasing number of cases.

“Ang karamihan dito ay nasa labas ng NCR plus. Sa NCR tuloy ang negative growth rate ng mga kaso,” Herbosa said.

He said if the quarantine protocols are eased in the NCR plus areas, more workers would be able to return to work. This will then help prop the economy.

The NCR plus areas are under General Community Quarantine with heightened restrictions until May 31.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce the new quarantine protocols in the country for June before May 31.

Sadly, cases are increasing in Visayas and Mindanao.

Herbosa said the Inter-Agency Task Force is addressing this.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that Region 6 or the Western Visayas region had the most increase in cases, particularly in Iloilo City. Cases are also increasing in Mindanao, particularly in Regions 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) and 10 (Northern Mindanao)

“Nagpapakita ang Visayas nang pagpataas kung saan Region VI ang may pinakamabilis na pagtaas lalong-lalo na po ang siyudad ng Iloilo at ganoon din po sa Mindanao, Regions IX and X ang may pinakamalaking itinaas habang tumataas rin ang mga natitirang rehiyon,” Duque said in a recent report to President Duterte.

