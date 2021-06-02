NCR plus area residents can now travel for leisure to MGCQ areas as IATF allows “interzonal travel”

Tourism dep’t welcomes move that will revive local tourism industry

(Eagle News) – Residents of Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal – areas under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with restrictions can now travel to areas under Modified GCQ (MGCQ) for leisure purposes but subject to restrictions.

This was contained in the Resolution No. 118A of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

In the resolution, the Task Force allowed leisure travel to and from NCR Plus bubble from June 1 to 15, 2021 to areas under MGCQ, but travelers below 18 and above 65 years old shall be subject to an RT-PCR test as a requirement before travel.

“Such travel shall also be point-to-point only, which means that while pit stops or stopovers are allowed for eating and personal necessities, no side trips shall be made to other tourism destinations,” a Department of Tourism release said.

Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat welcomed this move of the IATF, saying this will help revive local tourism.

“On behalf of the DOT, I thank our colleagues in the IATF for this development. Allowing leisure travel for all ages from the NCR Plus Bubble to MGCQ Areas will surely help local tourism back on track towards recovery,” said Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat.

“We are looking forward to once again see our tourism destinations welcome tourists from the NCR Plus areas,” she said.

Other interzonal travel regulations set by the LGUs concerned, or, in the case of Boracay Island, those imposed by the Boracay Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF), shall also apply.

-Travel requirements should be followed-

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the testing before travel requirement is essential. Travelers should also know what the requirements are of the LGU in the area where they intend to visit.

“Allowed na po ang interzonal pero kinakailangan po point-to-point lamang, wala po syang age restrictions, pero merong testing before travel requirement at alamin po natin kung anong mga requirement sa ating destinasyon dahil syempre po yung mga requirement ng LGU kung saan kayo pupunta eh mananaig pa rin po yun,” Roque explained.

Roque said intrazonal travel within the NCR Plus will remain to be allowed, and 18 to 65 years remain to be the age group allowed to go out.

Secretary Puyat acknowledged that the inter-zonal travel “should be done with utmost precautions.”

“The DOT shall continue to strengthen its coordination with our LGUs to ensure the strict compliance of health and safety protocols,” she said.

“We continue to count on travelers to comply with minimum health protocols. I know our kababayans have been wanting to go out and enjoy during the summertime, but let us practice responsibility to protect ourselves and the communities in your chosen destinations,” Puyat added.

(Eagle News Service)