NCR placed under GCQ from Sept. 8 to 30, but pilot implementation of “hard” granular lockdowns to be done

IATF approves community quarantine classifications for various areas in the country for the rest of the month

(Eagle News) – Metro Manila will be placed under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) starting Sept. 8 to 30 but will start the pilot implementation of “hard” localized or granular lockdowns in certain areas, Malacanang said Monday, Sept. 6.

This as the new community quarantine classifications were announced starting Wednesday, Sept. 8, until the end of the month. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the new classifications had already been approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) but said details of the particular areas to be placed under the “hard lockdown” would be announced later.

-10 areas under MECQ, 20 areas under GCQ with heightened restrictions-

Ten areas will be placed under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ). These are Apayao, Bataan, Bulacan, Cavite, Lucena City, Rizal, Laguna, Iloilo province, Iloilo City, and Cagayan de Oro City.

There are also 20 areas under GCQ with heightened restrictions. These are the following: Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, Cagayan, Pangasinan, Quezon, Batangas, Naga City, Antique, Bacolod City, Capiz, Cebi province, Lapu-Lapu City, Negros Oriental, Zamboanga del Sur, Misamis Oriental, Davao City, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, Davao Occidental, and Butuan City.

-37 areas under GCQ-

Those under GCQ are 37 areas, namely Metro Manila or the National Capital Region, Baguio City, Kalinga, Abra, Benguet, Dagupan City, Santiago City, Quirino, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Tarlac, Occidental Mindo, Puerto Princesa, Aklan, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga City, Zambianga del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Iligan City, Davao Oriental, Davao del Sur, General Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur,Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Cotabato City and Lanao del Sur.

The rest of the country will be under Moderate General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) for the same period or from Sept. 8 to 30.

-Hard lockdown for areas with COVID-19 clusters-

Roque, however, stressed that granular or localized lockdowns would be implemented in certain areas with clustering of COVID-19 cases.

He said this would not be the ordinary lockdown, but the hard lockdown where even Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APOR) would not be allowed to enter once they leave the area. They can only return after the period of the hard lockdown.

“The granular lockdowns do not have to be entire barangays,” Roque said. The lockdown can be implemented in a particular street or small sections of barangays with clustering of COVID cases.

“Walang lalabas doon sa areas under localized lockdowns, maski APOR. Magiging mas epektibo ito,” he added.

The hard lockdowns would be done to control transmission of the highly infectious Delta variant.

This will allow the economy to open in areas not under lockdown.

(Eagle News Service)