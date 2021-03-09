NCR, Central Visayas, Calabarzon. C. Luzon are regions with highest rise in COVID cases

Central Visayas, CAR have highest health care utilization rate, says Duque-

(Eagle News) — Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Central Luzon and Central Visayas were identified as regions with the highest rise in cases of COVID-19, according to Health Secretary Francisco Duque.

In his report to President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, March 8, Duque said that Metro Manila, particularly had a high two-week growth rate.

“Ang ibig pong sabihin nito ay nagkaroon po nang mataas na bilang ng kaso ng COVID ngayong kasalukuyang dalawang linggo kumpara po noong ikatlo hanggang ika-apat na linggong nakaraan. (This means that there has been a high number of COVID-19 cases the past two weeks compared to the third and fourth weeks),” the Department of Health Secretary told President Duterte during a televised cabinet cluster meeting.

Metro Manila has 16,359 active cases as of March 8, followed by Central Visayas with 6,427 active cases; Region 4-A or CALABARZON with 4,142 active cases; Central Luzon with 2,574 cases; and Cordillera Administrative Region comprising the top five regions with active cases.

Duque also identified Central Visayas (Region 7) and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) as the regions with the highest health care utilization rate at 48 percent and 47 percent respectively.

-Makati City, Davao Occidental have highest health care utilization rate-Duque-

In terms of cities and provinces with the highest COVID-19 health care utilization rate, Duque identified Makati City and Davao Occidental.

Moderate risk areas on health care utilization, on the other hand, are the following: Lapu-Lapu City, Ormoc City, Nueva Vizcaya, Santiago City, Ifugao, Mandaue City, Mandaluyong City and Cebu province.

The Philippine government is urging the public not to be complacent and strictly observe the minimum health protocols of frequent handwashing, observing physical distancing, and wearing of face masks and face shields, especially with the increasing number of detected cases positive for the UK variant (B.1.1.7) and the SOuth African variant . Both variants are said to be at least 50 percent more infectious than previous COVID-19 strains.

(Eagle News Service)