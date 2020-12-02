NCR, CALABARZON are top 2 regions with active COVID cases, and most cases per day, says DOH

But CALABARZON is not among areas under GCQ

(Eagle News) — Metro Manila or the National Capital Region (NCR) and CALABARZON (Region 4-A) remain the top two regions in the Philippines which have both the highest number of active COVID cases and the highest recorded new cases as of Nov. 30.

According to the Department of Health (DOH) in its COVID-19 Philippine situationer dated Dec. 1, Metro Manila has 6,715 active virus cases with 419 new cases reported on Monday, Nov. 30.

CALABARZON on the other hand has 5,012 active cases, and 363 new cases reported for Nov. 30 alone. CALABARZON stands for the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon.

-Despite high COVID cases, Calabarzon, Central Luzon not among GCQ areas-

Central Luzon is the third top region with active cases at 2,405, and 203 new reported cases.

Both CALABARZON and Central Luzon, however, are not among the regions placed under General Community Quarantine on Monday, Nov. 30 by President Rodrigo Duterte, as these regions were not recommended for GCQ by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Davao region (Region 11) is the fourth top region with active cases at 1,872, and has 134 new reported cases. Western Visayas (Region 6) is next with 1,833 active cases with 166 new cases for the day. Central Visayas (Region 7) is the sixth top region with active cases at 1,117 cases, and 52 new reported cases for the day.

The seventh top region is Eastern Visayas (Region 8) with 781 active cases as of Nov. 30, and 97 new cases for the day.

Next is Northern Mindanao (Region 10) with 762 active cases, and 44 new cases for the day.

The ninth top region with active cases is Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) with 635 cases, and 52 new cases for the day. Zamboanga Peninsula is the tenth top region with active cases at 624. However, it is not among the top 10 regions with new cases.

Ilocos Region (Region 1) is the only region among the top 10 regions with new cases, but is not among the top 10 regions with active cases.

On Monday, Nov. 30, President Duterte placed Metro Manila, Batangas, Lanao del Sur, Davao del Norte, and the cities Iloilo, Tacloban, Iligan and Davao were placed under GCQ until year-end.

The rest of the country is modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) for the entire month of December.

During the IATF meeting with President Duterte, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III also noted a downward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

He said that the DOH is coordinating with other experts, to study this development.

As of Dec. 1, the active cases in the country were 25,725, representing 5.9 percent of total 432,925 cumulative cases in the country.

Those who recovered reached 398,782 or 92.1 percent of total Philippine cases. Those who died reached 8,418 or 1.94 percent of total cases.

As of Dec. 1, there were 1,298 new cases, 135 new recoveries, and 27 deaths added.

(Eagle News Service)