NCR active cases down to 2.2 percent as fewer cases reported, but Visayas, Mindanao cases rise

Shift to a lower quarantine protocol, possibly GCQ, seen in Metro Manila for June

(Eagle News) – The number of COVID-19 cases continued to increase on Sunday, May 30, with the highest rise in cases occurring in the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

New cases added on Sunday were 7,058, bringing the total active cases nationwide to 53,757. This represents 4.4 percent of the total cases of 1,223,627. This is the third straight day that active cases were at 4.4 percent.

New recoveries added were 6,852 bringing the total recoveries to 1,149,010, or 93.9 percent of total cases. For the fifth straight day too, the number of COVID deaths were over a hundred. There were 139 reported deaths on Sunday, 156 deaths on Saturday, and 187 deaths on Friday. The percentage of COVID deaths was at 1.70 percent for since Friday.

-NCR cases declining, but percentage of active cases in Visayas, Mindanao noted

The Department of Health data, however, showed that the number of COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) or Metro Manila is declining. The percentage of active cases in Metro Manila for instance has gone down to just 2.27 percent.

But what is alarming is the rise in cases in Mindanao and Visayas, based on the data from the DOH COVID-19 tracker.

In Zamboanga Peninsula for instance, the percentage of active cases compared to total cases were at a high of 11 percent. In Northern Mindanao, it is at 10.05 percent, while in Western Visayas, it is at 8.30 percent.

In Zamboanga Peninsula or Region 9, where 11 percent are active cases, there were 2,142 active cases out of the 18,444 total cases as of May 30. Total deaths reached 361 or 1.96 percent of the region’s total cases.

In Northern Mindanao (Region 10), there are 2,254 total active cases or 10.05 percent of total confirmed COVID-19 cases. There were 348 additional cases on Sunday. Total recoveries in the region are 19,812 recoveries, and total deaths are 371.

Western Visayas also have 8.30 percent active cases or 4,135 of total confirmed 49,818 cases that already include recoveries. Those who recovered reached 44,636, and total deaths are 1047.

Eastern Visayas also noted a rise in COVID-19 cases. Active cases there are 6.39 percent of total cases, according to the DOH tracker.

In Central Luzon (Region 3), active cases are 6,975 or 6.4 percent of total 109,010 cases, while in Calabarzon (Region 4-A), active cases are 6,975 or 4.05 percent of total cases

In Metro Manila or NCR, the total confirmed cases reached 503,127, with the additional 1,189 cases on Sunday, May 30. But there are only 11,405 active cases representing 2.27 percent of total COVID-19 cases. Those who recovered reached 484,380, while those who died reached 7,342.

The health care utilization rate also improved in Metro Manila. The ICU bed utilization rate in NCR went down to 54 percent, which is lower than the ICU bed utlization rate nationwide which is at 58 percent.

Isolation bed utilization in NCR likewise went down to 39 percent, while nationwide, it is higher at 46 percent. Ward beds in NCR are also 37 percent utilized, while nationwide it is higher at 49 percent utilization rate.

President Rodrigo Duterte is set to announce the new COVID-19 protocols for June, but health experts have already recommended the shift of the Metro Manila plus areas to a protocol to one with less restrictions than the current General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions. This is possibly a shift to a GCQ quarantine protocol.

