NCR, 68 other areas under Alert Level 1 until April 30

42 provinces and three cities under Alert Level 2

(Eagle News) — Metro Manila remained under Alert Level 1, while 68 other areas are also under Alert Level 1 until April 30, Malacanang said.

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Tuesday, April 12, also placed 42 provinces and three cities under Alert Level 2 effectve April 16 to 30.

The areas under the announced alert levels are effective April 16, 2022 until April 30, 2022.

Aside from Metro Manila, also placed under Alert Level 1 during the same period are the following provinces, highly urbanized cities (HUCs) independent component cities (ICCs) and municipalities: 36 areas for Luzon, 14 areas in the Visayas, and nine in Mindanao

For Luzon: Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Baguio City, Mountain Province, and Kalinga; Region I: Dagupan City, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan; Region II: Batanes, Cagayan, City of Santiago, Isabela, and Quirino; Region III: Angeles City, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales; Region IV-A: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Lucena City, and Rizal; Region IV-B: Marinduque, Puerto Princesa City, Romblon, and Oriental Mindoro; and Region V: Catanduanes, Naga City, and Albay.

For the Visayas: Region VI: Aklan, Bacolod City, Capiz, Guimaras, and Iloilo City; Region VII: Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, and Siquijor; and Region VIII: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Ormoc City, Southern Leyte, and Tacloban City.

For Mindanao: Region IX: Zamboanga City; Region X: Cagayan de Oro City, Camiguin, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, and Iligan City; Region XI: Davao City; and CARAGA: Butuan City and Surigao del Sur.

Meanwhile, the following nine component cities and municipalities shall be placed under Alert Level 1 from April 16, 2022 until April 30, 2022.

For Luzon: Region II: Aritao, Nueva Vizcaya; and Region V: Basud, Camarines Norte. For the Visayas: Region VI: Anini-y, Antique; New Lucena, Iloilo; Tubungan, Iloilo; and City of Victorias, Negros Occidental; and Region VII: Sevilla, Bohol. For Mindanao: Region X: Sapang Dalaga, Misamis Occidental; and Region XII: Tantangan, South Cotabato.

-Areas under Alert Level 2-

The IATF placed under Alert Level 2 effective April 16 to April 30, the following provinces, HUCs, and ICCs shall be placed under Alert Level 2, without prejudice to their respective component cities and municipalities which may otherwise be classified herein:

For Luzon: Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet and Ifugao; Region II: Nueva Vizcaya; Region IV-A: Quezon Province; Region IV-B: Occidental Mindoro and Palawan; and Region V: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Masbate, and Sorsogon.

For the Visayas: Region VI: Antique, Negros Occidental, and Iloilo Province; Region VII: Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental; and Region VIII: Leyte, Northern Samar and Western Samar.

For Mindanao: Region IX: City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, and Zamboanga Sibugay; Region X: Lanao del Norte and Misamis Occidental; Region XI: Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao Occidental; Region XII: General Santos City, North Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, and South Cotabato; CARAGA: Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte; and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Basilan, Cotabato City, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Tawi-tawi.

Metro Manila remained the region which has recorded the most number of cases from April 5 to 11, according to the Department of Health.

There are 1,903 recorded new cases from April 5 to 11, down from 2565 in the previous week.

The national cumulative recovery rate is 97.63 percent

(Eagle News Service)