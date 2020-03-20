NBI to look for sources of “fake news” on COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The National Bureau of Investigation on Friday, March 20, said it was looking for the sources of “fake news” online, as government called on the public to avoid sharing unverified information amid the coronavirus disease 2019 threat.

The NBI said it was NBI Director Eric Distor who ordered the different units of the bureau, including the cybercrime and digital forensic divisions and the regional operations service, to investigate “all possible sources of fake news being spread in various social media platforms.”

The NBI said it will particularly look at “those reports that sow chaos and will lead to unrest and anarchy in the country.”

A report, it said, will be submitted to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

“Director Distor assures the public that our government, the NBI in particular, will take all the necessary steps to protect its citizens against the proliferation of fake news and prosecute those responsible for it,” the NBI said.