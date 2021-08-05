NBI to also look into reports of hoarding of oxygen tanks, other medical supplies amid Delta variant threat

(Eagle News) — The National Bureau of Investigation will also look into reports of hoarding of oxygen tanks and medical supplies amid the continuing threat of the Delta variant.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra ordered NBI officer-in-charge Eric Distor to look into the reports made by Cebu officials as the country continues to make preparations to curb the transmission of the highly contagious COVID-19 variant.

Earlier, the Department of Health confirmed the local transmission of the Delta variant in the country.

In a department order issued on Wednesday, Guevarra said, however, that the investigation should not just focus on Cebu but also on other parts of the country where COVID-19 cases are high or are expected to rise.

Earlier, the Philippine National Police said they would look into the reports made by Cebu Vice Mayor Michael Rama.

In a statement, the PNP said PNP Chief Police General Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar tasked the Cebu City Police and the Regional Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to closely coordinate with the Department of Trade and Industry in the area.

“Ngayon natin mas kailangan ng sapat na suplay ng oxygen tanks dahil sa tumataas na bilang ng COVID-19 cases dahil na rin sa mas nakahahawang Delta variant,” PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar had said