NBI files raps vs former PhilHealth chief Morales, others over alleged IRM anomalies

(Eagle News)–The National Bureau of Investigation has filed charges against former PhilHealth chief Ricardo Morales and eight others over alleged anomalies in the state insurer’s Interim Reimbursement Mechanism.

Apart from Morales, charged for violations of Sections 3(e) and 3(i) of the anti-graft law; sections 251, 255, and 272 of the National Internal Revenue Code, section 4 of Republic Act No. 1051; and malversation of public funds or property were incumbent executive vice president and chief operating officer Arnel de Jesus, senior vice presidents Renato Limsiaco Jr. and Israel Francis Pargas, vice president for PhilHealth Regional Office National Capital Region (NCR) Gregorio Rulloda, PhilHealth Regional Office NCR Central Branch manager Lolita Tuliao, and Imelda Trinidad de Vera-Pe, Gemma Sibucao and Lailani Padua.

The charges stem from the allegedly questionable advances of funds to certain healthcare institutions in Metro Manila under the IRM.

“More complaints will be filed in the next few days/weeks against erring PhilHealth personnel and their cohorts,” Guevarra said.

A Department of Justice-led task force which probed the allegations of corruption in PhilHealth noted the PhilHealth executive committee and the board were negligent as IRM releases were rushed even if the circular implementing the scheme was not effective.