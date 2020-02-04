NBI directed to probe alleged deliberate dissemination of fake news related to novel coronavirus

(Eagle News)–Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has directed the National Bureau of Investigation to probe the alleged deliberate dissemination of fake news related to the novel coronavirus.

In his department order number 52, Guevarra ordered NBI director Dante Gierran to file the appropriate charges against people found responsible for this, if the evidence warrants.

Guevarra also ordered the NBI to “coordinate with the Department of Health and provide such technical assistance as may be needed” by the agency in the contract tracing of individuals who may have interacted with the country’s two confirmed novel coronavirus cases.

“Finally, Director Gierran is hereby directed to submit reports on the progress of the subject investigation, case build-up, and assistance directly to the Office of the Secretary within 30 days,” Guevarra said.