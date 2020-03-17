NBI clearance processing suspended from March 18 to April 13

(Eagle News) — The National Bureau of Investigation is temporarily suspending its clearance processing operations nationwide starting midnight of March 18.

The NBI made the announcement on Tuesday night, a day after President Rodrigo Duterte announced a community quarantine on Luzon to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019.

The NBI said the suspension would last until midnight of April 13.

“We will resume our operations on 13 April 2020, unless earlier lifted,” the NBI said.

The Philippines has confirmed 187 COVID-19 cases, with 12 deaths.

Four have so far recovered.

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared a nationwide calamity to mobilize the government’s resources against COVID-19.