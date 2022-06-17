NBA: Past 10 champions

BOSTON, United States (AFP) — Past 10 winners of the NBA Finals after the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 103-90 on Thursday for a 4-2 triumph in the championship series:
2022: Golden State Warriors
2021: Milwaukee Bucks
2020: Los Angeles Lakers
2019: Toronto Raptors
2018: Golden State Warriors
2017: Golden State Warriors
2016: Cleveland Cavaliers
2015: Golden State Warriors
2014: San Antonio Spurs
2013: Miami Heat
Most NBA titles:
17: Boston Celtics (1957, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1974, 1976, 1981, 1984, 1986, 2008)
Minneapolis/Los Angeles Lakers (1949, 1950, 1952, 1953, 1954, 1972, 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010, 2020)
7: Philadelphia/Golden State Warriors (1947, 1956, 1975, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2022)
6: Chicago Bulls (1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 1998)
