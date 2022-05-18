NBA fines Mavs again for rowdy bench behavior

Posted by Alma Angeles on

More in Sports:

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 15: Jalen Brunson #13 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball during the first half of Game Seven of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Footprint Center on May 15, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mavericks defeated the Suns 123-90. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Christian Petersen/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The NBA cracked down on the rowdy behavior of the Dallas bench on Wednesday, fining the Mavs’ $50,000 for violating “team bench decorum” rules in their series-clinching victory over the Phoenix Suns.

It’s the second such fine levied against the Mavs in two weeks, and doubled the $25,000 penalty meted out on May 6.

NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell said the  amount of the fine reflected the team’s “prior infractions” during the playoffs.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

The fine was announced hours before Luka Doncic and the Mavericks opened the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

Slovenian star Doncic scored 35 points as the Mavericks completed a stunning upset of the top-seeded Suns with a 123-90 game-seven rout on Sunday.

But the league ruled the Mavs’ boisterous bench overstepped the mark — in some cases literally — again during that contest.

“On multiple occasions, several players and a member of the coaching staff stood for an extended period in the Mavericks’ team bench area, stood away from the team bench, and were on or encroaching upon the playing court during game action,” the league said in a statement.

bb/rcw

© Agence France-Presse