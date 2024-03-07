NBA champion Nuggets to play Celtics in Abu Dhabi exhibitions

Reigning NBA champion Denver and the Boston Celtics, this year’s leading NBA regular-season club, will meet in pre-season games next October in Abu Dhabi, the league announced on Wednesday.

The Celtics, 17-time NBA champions, will face the Nuggets on October 4 and 6 ahead of the start of the 2024-25 NBA campaign.

“We’re excited to bring two of the best teams in the NBA to Abu Dhabi,” NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum said.

“There’s incredible momentum around basketball in the UAE and across the Middle East and we believe these games as well as our year-round grassroots development and fan engagement efforts will be a catalyst for the continued growth of the game in the region.”

Boston tops the Eastern Conference and the league overall at 48-13 while the Nuggets are 42-20, one game out of first in the Western Conference.

The Celtics, whose most recent NBA crown came in 2008, lost to Golden State in the 2022 NBA Finals and came within a game of reaching the championship series last season.

They feature NBA All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Latvian forward Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, who won a 2021 NBA title with Milwaukee and played in the first NBA games at Abu Dhabi in 2022.

“We welcome this opportunity to play for NBA fans in Abu Dhabi,” Celtics president Rich Gotham said. “Basketball is a truly worldwide sport and international events such as these can help inspire generations of fans across the globe.”

The Nuggets are sparked by two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic of Serbia.

“The Denver Nuggets organization couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity,” team ownership vice chairman Josh Kroenke said.

“We look forward to this unique experience and being able to help expand the global reach of our great league.”