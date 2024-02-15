NBA-best Celtics stretch win streak to six by crushing Nets

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 15, 2024 (AFP) – Derrick White scored 27 points and Jayson Tatum added 20 to spark the NBA-best Boston Celtics over Brooklyn 136-86 on Wednesday, the fifth-largest blowout win in club history.

The Celtics won their sixth consecutive game, with Payton Pritchard adding 28 points off the bench.

Boston, which had beaten Indiana 155-104 in November, became only the third club in NBA history with multiple 50-point or better wins in a season, joining Milwaukee in 1978-79 and Sacramento in 1992-93.

Kristaps Porzingis scored all 15 of his points in the first half as the Celtics seized a 68-32 half-time lead and boosted the league’s top record to 43-12.

“It’s a good treat going into All-Star break, winning this big,” Boston forward Sam Hauser said.

“It has been a good season so far. Get some time to rest up, get our minds and bodies right. Definitely still some areas to get better at.”

It was also coach Joe Mazzulla’s 100th career triumph over two seasons guiding the Celtics.

“It’s something to be proud of, to be grateful for, just a testament to the people you have around you,” Mazzulla said.

Also stretching their win streak to six games were the Dallas Mavericks, who ripped visiting San Antonio 116-93.

Kyrie Irving had 34 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic added 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Mavs.

Victor Wembanyama had 26 points and nine rebounds for the Spurs.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, powered by Donovan Mitchell’s 30 points, won for the 17th time in 19 games, rallying from 17 points down to edge visiting Chicago 108-105 despite Coby White’s 32 points for the Bulls.

“That’s a playoff-type basketball game. We physically gutted it out,” Mitchell said.

“They got going. They got hot from three(-point range). Coby White made some tough shots. For us to lock in in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter, it was big time.”

The Cavs, who first led 80 seconds into the fourth quarter, stayed six games behind Boston in the Eastern Conference.

“We’re a tough group,” Mitchell said. “At the end of the day we’ve got to go out there and prove it.”



– Siakam sparks Indiana –

Former Toronto star Pascal Siakam made a triumphant Canadian return with Indiana, scoring 23 points while Tyler Haliburton added 21 to power the Pacers over the Raptors 127-125.

Siakam’s jumper gave Indiana a 126-123 lead with 25 seconds to play. Jakob Poeltl hit two free throws for the Raptors but Indiana’s Isaiah Jackson added a free throw and Toronto’s R.J. Barrett missed a tying jumper attempt at the buzzer.

Scottie Barnes had game-highs of 29 points and 12 rebounds in a losing cause.

At Philadelphia, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro each scored 23 points and Adebayo added a game-high 14 rebounds for Miami in a 109-104 victory.

Tyrese Maxey, who led the 76ers with 30 points, sank a jumper and two free throws in the final minute to lift the Sixers within 107-104, but Adebayo sank two free throws to seal the Heat triumph.

Orlando’s Paolo Banchero had 36 points, seven rebounds and five assists to ignite the Magic’s 118-100 home rout of the New York Knicks, who got 33 points from Jalen Brunson.

Brandon Miller scored 26 points and Tre Mann added 21 to spark the Charlotte Hornets over visiting Atlanta 122-99.

Zion Williamson scored 36 points and C.J. McCollum added 24 to lead the New Orleans Pelicans over visiting Washington 133-126 despite a game-high 43 points by the Wizards’ Deni Avdija.

The Memphis Grizzlies snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 121-113 home victory over Houston.