NBA: After Curry record, five other standout feats

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — After Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry broke the record for career three-pointers in the NBA, here’s a look at five other key individual marks that — for now — remain unreachable in the league:

Wilt Chamberlain’s century

NBA great Wilt Chamberlain scored an astounding 100 points in a single game on March 2, 1962, when his Philadelphia Warriors beat the New York Knicks 169-147.

Chamberlain, who retired from the NBA in 1973, also remains the all-time leading rebounder with 23,924 rebounds.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 points

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the legendary Bucks and Lakers star, accumulated a total of 38,387 points in a career spanning two decades, the most for any NBA player.

Former Utah Jazz talisman Karl Malone is next on the all-time list with 36,928, with current Lakers superstar LeBron James chasing both at 35,787.

Triple-double king Westbrook

Russell Westbrook broke another once apparently indestructible record in May, when he bested Oscar Robertson’s record for career triple-doubles, which had stood since 1974.

Playing for the Washington Wizards, Westbrook notched career triple-double number 182 on May 10 to supplant Robertson.

Westbrook, now playing for the Lakers, had already broken Robertson’s single-season record for triple-doubles — recording double-digits in three key statistical categories in a display of all-around excellence.

Bill Russell, Lord of the Rings

Bill Russell, the legendary Boston Celtics center, owns more championship rings, 11, than he can wear on both hands, something that greats including Michael Jordan (6) and Kobe Bryant (5) couldn’t approach.

Russell, now 87, led the Celtics dynasty that earned eight titles from 1959-1966, and also lifted the trophy in 1957, 1968 and 1969.

Jordan: far from average

Jordan, still considered by many the greatest NBA player in history, retired in 2003 with an average of 30.1 points per game, the best in history.

Chamberlain follows him with 30.07 points while two active players are in the top six: Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant with 27.10 and LeBron James with 27.00.

