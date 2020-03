(Eagle News)–Navotas has confirmed its first coronavirus disease 2019 case, also its first death from the disease.

Over 100, or 125, are patients under monitoring, while 21 are patients under investigation.

According to the city government, four patients under probe also died, of which one turned out negative for the virus and three were awaiting results.

The Philippines has so far breached the 1000 mark in COVID-19 cases.