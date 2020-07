Navotas City to be placed under 14-day lockdown

(Eagle News) — Navotas City will be placed under a 14-day lockdown amid the continued rise in COVID-19 cases there.

Mayor Toby Tiangco said in a television interview the tentative start of the lockdown was Wednesday, July 15.

“Sa Navotas po ang titigas ng ulo ng mga tao. Ang mga bata pinapayagan ng mga magulang lumabas. Yung ibang matatanda, hindi naman official business, lumalabas na nga, hindi pa naka-face mask…,” he said.

As of July 11, the number of COVID-19 cases in the city has reached 900.

Tiangco said more than half or 516, are being treated.

Fifty-nine have died while 325 have recovered.

“Naiintindihan po natin na marami na ang lumalabas para magtrabaho. Ang hindi lang po katanggap-tanggap ay iyong mga tumatambay at naglalaro lang, lalo na mga menor de edad,” he said in a Facebook post over the weekend.

According to Tiangco, the city’s community isolation facilities are already full.

He said new COVID-19 patients will now have to be brought to isolation facilities in other cities.

While it was “normal” to think people are not sick when they don’t feel anything, Tiangco said 85 percent of COVID-19 patients from Navotas are asymptomatic.

“Ibig sabihin, positibo sila sa COVID-19 pero wala silang iniindang ubo, sipon, lagnat at iba pang sintomas,” he said.

“Wag tayong kumpiyansa na wala tayong sakit. Iyon namang mga na-test at nag-negatibo, wag ding pakasiguro na di na kayo makakapitan ng virus. Ang test ay may bisa lang sa araw na kayo ay na-swab. Kaya wag maging kampante. Mag-ingat parati,” he added.