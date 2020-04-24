NAPOLCOM starts probe of shooting of former soldier in QC

(Eagle News)–Two National Police Commission investigators are now looking into the shooting of a former soldier in Quezon City on Tuesday.

NAPOLCOM executive officer Rogelio Casurao said in a television interview on Friday, April 24, that this was after the family “expressed their preference” for the NAPOLCOM to handle the probe of Police Master Sergeant Daniel Florendo’s shooting of Winston Ragos.

The police had said Ragos, who was diagnosed with PTSD after his deployment to Marawi, was armed when he approached Florendo, who was manning a checkpoint with three police trainees at Barangay Pasong Putik, and started shouting.

Ragos’ family however said he was unarmed.

The police said Ragos was also advised to go home repeatedly, but refused, and at one point attempted to draw his pistol.

This prompted Florendo to shoot him, the police said.

Earlier, both the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Army announced their own probe into the incident.

According to Casurao, the NAPOLCOM probe would not be based solely on what was shown in a circulating video of the incident.

For instance, he said there was already the claim that Ragos was armed, but this could not be seen in the video.

“There are things that can be taken from the footage, but there are matters that can be ferreted out after an investigation proper,” Casurao said.