“Nanmadol” outside PAR intensifies into tropical storm, may enter PAR on Thursday or Friday

(Eagle News) — The tropical cyclone outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility has intensified into a tropical storm.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, “Nanmadol” may enter PAR on Thursday evening or Friday morning.

Once inside, it will be named “Josie.”

PAGASA said so far, the tropical storm is forecast to remain far from the Philippine landmass and not directly affect the weather condition in the country.

However, it may enhance the southwest monsoon within the forecast period.

This may bring monsoon rains over the western sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas beginning today or tomorrow.

“Considering these developments, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to continue monitoring for updates related to this tropical cyclone,” PAGASA said.