N Korea’s Kim pledges to strengthen defence capabilities: KCNA

SEOUL, South Korea (AFP) — Nuclear-armed North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un vowed to strengthen its military capabilities at a key ruling party meeting, state media reported Thursday, just weeks before Joe Biden’s inauguration as US president.

In his work report to the Workers’ Party congress Kim pledged to place “the state defense capabilities on a much higher level, and put forth goals for realizing it”, the official Korean Central News Agency said.

After an initial war of words and mutual threats, outgoing US President Donald Trump had an extraordinary diplomatic bromance with Kim, featuring headline-grabbing meetings and declarations of love by Trump.

But talks between Washington and Pyongyang have been stalled since the two men’s second summit in Hanoi broke down in February 2019 over sanctions relief and what Pyongyang would be willing to give up in return.

Analysts say the North will look to use the five-yearly congress to send the incoming administration a message, but will tread carefully with Biden having characterized Kim as a “thug” during the presidential debates, while Pyongyang has called him a “rabid dog”.

KCNA did not refer to nuclear weapons in its report or give specific details of Kim’s goals.

But at a military parade in October Pyongyang showed off a huge new missile that analysts concurred was the largest road-mobile, liquid-fuelled missile anywhere in the world, and was highly likely to be designed to carry multiple warheads in independent re-entry vehicles (MIRVs).

North Korea says it needs nuclear weapons to defend itself against a possible US invasion, and for decades has poured vast amounts of resources into developing them, at the cost of diplomatic isolation and multiple international sanctions.

Its progress accelerated rapidly under Kim, including by far its most powerful nuclear test and missiles capable of reaching the whole of the US.

Analysts said October’s ICBM was proof that the North had continued to develop its arsenal throughout the diplomatic process, and gave Pyongyang greater heft to demand a return to the negotiating table.

– Mistakes made –

The five-yearly congress is the top meeting of the North’s ruling party, a grand political set-piece that reinforces the regime’s authority and is closely followed by analysts for signs of policy shifts.

Reports citing satellite imagery say there are indications Pyongyang is planning a parade “with military elements” to mark the gathering.

On its first day Kim admitted that “almost all sectors” had fallen short of their economic targets and said the congress would comprehensively analyze “the experiences, lessons and mistakes we have made during the period under review”.

The coronavirus pandemic has added to the pressures on the North, which closed its borders last January to protect itself against the disease that first emerged in neighbor and key ally China.

As a result it has blockaded itself far more effectively than even the most hawkish backer of sanctions could ever hope to achieve.

Pyongyang insists that it has not had a single coronavirus case — observers doubt the claim — but trade with China is at a tiny fraction of the usual level.

