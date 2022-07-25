Myanmar junta executions ‘act of utter cruelty’: HRW

Bangkok, Thailand | AFP

The Myanmar junta’s execution of four men, including a former member of parliament and a prominent democracy activist, was “an act of utter cruelty,” Human Rights Watch said on Monday,

The executions of activist Kyaw Min Yu and opposition lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw “was an act of utter cruelty,” said Elaine Pearson, acting Asia director at Human Rights Watch, calling for the international community to “show the junta that there will be a reckoning for its crimes”.

