Myanmar junta executions ‘act of utter cruelty’: HRW

(FILES)(COMBO) This combination of file photos shows undated handout photographs released by Myanmar’s Military Information Team on January 21, 2022 of democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu, also known as ‘Jimmy’, who rose to prominence during Myanmar’s 1988 student uprising and was arrested in an overnight raid in October 2021 (L) and former lawmaker Maung Kyaw, who also goes by the name Phyo Zeya Thaw, who has been accused of orchestrating several attacks on regime forces. – Myanmar’s junta has executed four prisoners including a former lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, state media said on July 25, 2022, in the country’s first use of capital punishment in decades. (Photo by Handout / Myanmars Military Information Team / AFP)

Bangkok, Thailand | AFP

The Myanmar junta’s execution of four men, including a former member of parliament and a prominent democracy activist, was “an act of utter cruelty,” Human Rights Watch said on Monday,

The executions of activist Kyaw Min Yu and opposition lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw “was an act of utter cruelty,” said Elaine Pearson, acting Asia director at Human Rights Watch, calling for the international community to “show the junta that there will be a reckoning for its crimes”.

