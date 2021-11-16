Asia, International

Myanmar junta charges Suu Kyi with fraud during 2020 polls

Posted by Edrian Acla on
(FILES) This file photo taken on March 14, 2019 shows Myanmar’s then State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi listening to a question from local people during a visit in Thayarwaddy township, Bago Region. – A Myanmar junta court will give its verdict next month on whether ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi broke coronavirus rules during elections her toppled party won last year, a source said November 9, 2021. (Photo by YE AUNG THU / AFP)

YANGON, Myanmar (AFP) — Myanmar’s junta has charged ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi with electoral fraud during 2020 polls that her party won in a landslide, state media reported on Tuesday.

Suu Kyi was accused of “election fraud and lawless actions”, state-run newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar reported, without giving details on when court proceedings would begin.

Fifteen other officials — including former president Win Myint and the chairman of the election commission — faced the same charge, the report added.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a military coup in February sparked nationwide protests and a deadly crackdown on dissent.

Detained since the putsch, Suu Kyi, 76, faces a raft of charges including illegally importing walkie talkies, sedition and corruption, and faces decades in jail if convicted.

She is already on trial for flouting coronavirus restrictions while campaigning ahead of the election, in which her National League for Democracy party (NLD) trounced a military-aligned party.

International observers said the 2020 polls were largely free and fair.

The junta has threatened to dissolve the NLD and last month jailed Win Htein, a close Suu Kyi aide and high-ranking leader, to 20 years on treason charges.

More than 1,250 people have been killed by Myanmar junta security forces since the coup and over 10,000 arrested, according to a local monitoring group.

© Agence France-Presse

