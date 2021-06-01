Murder, admin raps to be filed vs cop who shot dead 52-year-old woman in QC

(Eagle News) — Murder charges will be filed against the policeman who shot dead a 52-year-old woman in Quezon City on Monday night, Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar said on Tuesday, June 1.

Eleazar said Master Sergeant Hensie Zinampan is also facing administrative charges after he was seen shooting the woman in a video during an argument in a store in Barangay Greater Fairview around 9:30 p.m.

The woman was later identified as Lilibeth Valdez, whose son reportedly earlier engaged in a fistfight with the suspect.

Eleazar said he has given the instruction for the filing to the Quezon City Police District director.

The suspect has denied he committed the crime.