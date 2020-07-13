Muntinlupa Hall of Justice temporarily closed starting today after court employee tests positive for COVID-19

Third floor of the Resiliency Building also closed until July 14

(Eagle News)–The Hall of Justice in Muntinlupa will be closed starting Monday, July 13, after a court employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A memo from the Office of the Executive Judge of both the Metropolitan and Regional Trial Courts of the city said the third floor of the nearby Resiliency Building will also be closed until July 14 for the sanitation procedure as a “preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19 infection.”

The memo, signed by Muntinlupa RTC Executive Judge Antonietta Medina, and Muntinlupa MTC Executive Judge Melody Restituto, added the chemicals to be used for the disinfection are “hazardous to one’s health.”

The memo said during the temporary closure, all offices may be contacted through their judicial emails.