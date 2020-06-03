Muntinlupa gov’t places Morning Breeze in Alabang under two-day “extreme localized community quarantine”

(Eagle News) — The Muntinlupa government has placed a community in Alabang under an Extreme Localized Community Quarantine following what it said was the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases there.

According to Mayor Jaime Fresnedi, the ELCQ in Morning Breeze starts today, June 3, and will end on June 5, Wednesday, at 11:59 p.m.

“Ibig pong sabihin nito ay hindi maaaring lumabas ng bahay ang mga residente at wala rin po munang papasok sa nasabing lugar hanggang hindi natatapos ang ELCQ,” he said.

He said the imposition of the ELCQ was necessary after six “immediately” tested positive for the virus following the City Health Office’s localized testing.

He said the local government was still waiting for the results of four other patients exhibiting symptoms.

“Sa mga residente ng Morning Breeze, manatili po tayong kalmado. Higit kanino man, ang ELCQ na ito ay para sa inyong kaligtasan,” he said.