Muntinlupa gov’t places community in Barangay Sucat under “extreme localized community quarantine”

(Eagle News)–The Muntinlupa City government has placed one of its communities under an extreme localized community quarantine.

Mayor Jimmy Fresnedi said the ECQL in Zone 3 Interior, Sitio Pagkakaisa in Barangay Sucat, which started on Thursday, June 18, will end on June 26, at 11:59 p.m.

He said the decision to place the community under the ELCQ was upon the recommendation of the City Health Office, which noted a high number of confirmed COVID19 cases there.

He said all 17 cases are undergoing treatment at the Ospital ng Muntinlupa while 37 probable cases are in quarantine in isolation facilities.

He said majority of the cases lived in houses close to each other, “patunay na maaaring naipasa ang virus dahil hindi nasusunod ang health and safety protocols tulad ng physical distancing, pagsusuot ng face mask at paghuhugas ng kamay.”

“Uulitin po namin. Hindi pa tapos ang pandemya. Narito pa rin ang banta ng COVID19 kaya hindi po tayo pwedeng magbalik sa dating gawi,” he said.

Earlier, the Muntinlupa government placed Morning Breeze in Alabang under a two-day extreme localized lockdown following what it said was the rapid increase of COVID19 cases there.

The lockdown ended on June 5.