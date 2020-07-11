Muntinlupa gov’t imposes extreme localized lockdown in community in Barangay Alabang

(Eagle News)–The Muntinlupa government has imposed an extreme localized lockdown in a community in Barangay Alabang.

Mayor Jimmy Fresnedi said the lockdown on Buildings 1 and 7 of the Filinvest socialized housing, which was in effect on July 7, will last until July 22.

He said the lockdown was necessary due to the continued increase of COVID-19 cases there, with 18 already testing positive.

He said the City Health Office was monitoring the status of the patients.

If needed, he said additional mass testing would be conducted.

“Paulit-ulit po nating paalala na hindi pa tapos ang laban sa virus na ito. Malaking halaga ang nagagastos tuwing may lugar na kailangang i-lockdown, at hindi rin biro ang pangamba at takot na nararamdaman ng mga residente,” he said.

He urged the public to follow health protocols, including the wearing of face masks, observance of physical distancing and the washing of hands.

He urged residents to stay at home unless going out was really necessary.

“Kaya’t kung maiiwasan natin ang ganitong sitwasyon, pakiusap nating magtulungan tayo para maiwasan ang pagtaas ng bilang ng COVID-19 sa inyong komunidad. Bawat isa sa atin ay may papel na ginagampanan,” he said.