Muntinlupa gov’t imposes 24-hour curfew in Planas compound in Tunasan

(Eagle News)–The Muntinlupa government has imposed measures on two areas in the city to prevent the spread of COVID-19 there.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Jimmy Fresnedi said a 24-hour curfew is in place in Planas Compound in Barangay Tunasan starting 12:01 noon today, July 28.

Fresnedi said the curfew will last until 11:59 a.m. of Aug. 11.

During this period, only authorized persons outside of residences such as those working in industries approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases and frontliners will be allowed out of their homes.

According to Fresnedi, building 2 of the Filinvest Socialized Housing in Barangay Alabang, on the other hand, will be under an extreme localized community quarantine starting 12:01 noon today until 11:59 a.m. of Aug. 11.

This means residents, Fresnedi said, are not allowed outside their houses during the period.

Fresnedi said the local government will continue to targeted testing and contact tracing in those areas.

“Inaasahan po natin ang kooperasyon ng lahat. Patuloy pong sumunod sa health protocols gaya ng paghuhugas ng kamay, pagsusuot ng face mask at physical distancing,” he said.