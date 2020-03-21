Muntinlupa City under 24-hour curfew amid enhanced community quarantine

(Eagle News)–Muntinlupa City has begun implementing a 24-hour curfew to ensure residents strictly remain inside their homes.

Under Ordinance 2020-074, residents will not be allowed outside their homes except under exemptions such as those who need to buy medicine or buy food.

The ordinance had said the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. was not effective.

Each household will be given one home quarantine pass.

For the first offense, the names of violators will be recorded in the barangay blotter and their benefits granted by the city, including the Muntinlupa Scholarship Program and Dagdag Puhunan, revoked.

If there are succeeding offenses, the person will be disallowed from receiving relief goods and other assistance during the quarantine period.

The incident will also be recorded in a blotter with the barangay.