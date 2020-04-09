Multisys develops first contact tracing system in PH, helps government track and respond to COVID-19 cases

Leading software solutions company Multisys Technologies Corporation developed the first COVID-19 contact tracing system in the Philippines through its emergency response website called StaySafe.ph.

Site visitors can contribute to the fight against COVID-19 by reporting the health conditions of their respective family members without disclosing sensitive information.

This will help the private sector and local government units (LGUs) attend to immediate assistance needed by employees or locals under their jurisdiction—making it easier to track COVID-19 on a national basis.

In a message to Eagle News, MultiSys CEO and founder David Almirol, Jr. said, “It’s official! We signed the StaySafe.ph agreement together with National Task Force – Covid 19, together with IATF, DOH and DILG.”

Multisys has signed the Memorandum of Agreement with the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP) Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. and Department of National Defence (DND) Secretary, Maj. Gen. Delfin Lorenzana at the Camp Aguinaldo last April 8, 2020.

To enable more citizens with access to the platform, MultiSys joined hands with the b2b arm of the PLDT-Smart Group, PLDT Enterprise, to whitelist the said website.

Upon registration in the website, users will be requested to record their medical statuses in the household based on the COVID-19 symptoms listed, after which they will be classified as individuals in good health, or experiencing mild symptoms or severe conditions.

The reports submitted will then be added to the “heatmapping” dashboard of the admin, which will visually show the areas with increasing or improving rate of COVID-19 cases. The admin, whether from the public or private sector, will be notified of the ‘severe conditions’ reported, and will be able to reach out to those who have submitted them.

“StaySafe.ph is intended to help mitigate risks especially in vulnerable areas, as authorities will have real-time alerts and easy monitoring of critical situations in their respective communities. During this difficult time, in the time of such pandemic, quick response is crucial, which is why we helped develop this app,” Almirol said.

Site visitors also have an option to help through service (for frontliners, doctors and health workers), donations (cash or goods), and suggestions.

“It’s inspiring how ‘bayanihan’ works, even in our workplace. Our programmers have eagerly worked hard, day and night, to help by developing StaySafe.ph, which we now openly share to all. Together, only with the collective and concerted effort from each of us, we can withstand the COVID-19 pandemic,” Almirol said.