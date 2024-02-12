MSU bombing ‘mastermind’ killed in Lanao del Sur military ops: AFP

(Eagle News)–The “mastermind” of the deadly Mindanao State University blast in Marawi last year has been killed in recent military operations, the Armed Forces of the Philippines announced on Monday, Feb. 12.

In a statement, the AFP said Khadafi Mimbesa alias ‘Engineer’, was among those “neutralized” in operations led by the Philippine Army 103rd Brigade led by commander, Brig. Gen. Yegor Rey Barroquillo Jr. in Lanao del Sur province from Jan. 25 to 26.

The AFP said he was a reported amir of the Dawlah Islamiyah terror group.

“Statements from a surrendered terrorist, identified as KHATAB, a high-value individual in the DI-Maute Group who surrendered to the 2nd Mechanized Brigade on February 11, have corroborated the initial information on demise of the DI-Maute Group Amir and the mastermind behind the MSU bombing,” the AFP added.

Also recovered during the military operations were nine high-powered firearms, four Baofeng radios, a smartphone, among others.

Four people were killed while more than 40 others were hurt after the blast at the Dimaporo Gymnasium at MSU on December 3, 2023.

President Bongbong Marcos condemned the bombing, adding that “extremists who wield violence against the innocent will always be regarded as enemies to our society.”