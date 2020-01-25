MRT-3 to passengers: Expect faster trains, smoother rides following completion of all rail replacement activities by February 2021

(Eagle News)–Commuters can expect faster Metro Rail Transit-3 trains by February 2021, with the completion of rail replacement activities, the MRT-3 said.

In a statement, the MRT-3 said the trains are expected to run from 30 kilometers per hour to 60 kilometers per hour.

Passengers can also expect a smoother ride, free from bumps which can cause damage.

The MRT-3 said rail replacement activities began in November 2019, with 76 long welded rails 180 meters each already in place.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the MRT-3 said rail replacement activities took place from GMA Kamuning to Quezon Ave. stations, from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., or during “non-revenue” hours.