MRT-3 to deploy 90 buses for passengers during weekend suspension of ops

(Eagle News) — The Metro Rail Transit-3 will deploy 90 bus units under the MRT-3 Bus Augmentation Program to accommodate passengers affected by the weekend suspension of operations.

The MRT-3 had said the suspension of train operations on July 4-5, August 8-9, August 21-23 and September 12-13 was to pave the way for the fast-tracking of rail replacement work, which is scheduled to be finished by September

“Rail replacement works to be done during the weekend suspension include turnout works for both the southbound and northbound tracks at North Avenue and Taft Avenue stations. Turnouts are used to enable trains to switch from one track to another,” the MRT-3 said.

According to the MRT-3, the first bus departs at 5:30 a.m., while the last bus departs at 8:00 p.m. from North Avenue and Taft Avenue stations.

The southbound loading stations are North Avenue station and Quezon Avenue station.

Unloading stations are Ayala station and Taft Avenue station.

The northbound loading stations, on the other hand, are Taft Avenue station and Ayala station, while unloading stations are Ayala station, Quezon Avenue station and North Avenue station.

After the rail replacement work is completed, train operating speed will gradually increase from 40 kilometers per hour to 60 kph by December, the MRT-3 said.

Headway, or the interval between trains, will gradually decrease to 3.5 minutes.

The MRT-3 bus augmentation program is in coordination with Department of Transportation’s road sector and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board