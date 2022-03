(Eagle News)–The Shaw Boulevard Station Building A entry and exit points will be closed to the public starting March 21.

According to the MRT-3, instead of using the Edsa Shangri-la and Starmall entry and exit points, passengers should use the Greenfield/Parklea entry and exit points for the duration of the temporary closure.

The MRT-3 did not give a reason for the temporary closure.

The closure, however, it said, will last until March 22.