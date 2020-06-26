MRT-3 resumes operations after “delay” early in the day due to power interruption

(Eagle News)–The Metro Rail Transit-3 has resumed operations after these had to be suspended early Friday, June 26, due to power interruption.

The MRT-3 said its operations have resumed as of 7:30 a.m.

Earlier, the MRT-3 said the “delay” in train operations was due to the Meralco power failure in Diliman and Balintawak yesterday, June 25, at 11:03 p.m.

The MRT-3 had said buses under the MRT-3 bus augmentation program continued to ferry passengers, with 16 CKD train sets at the depot and mainline ready for train operations once the Meralco power maintenance resumes.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this situation may have caused,” the MRT-3 had said.