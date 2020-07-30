MRT-3 reschedules suspension of weekend ops

(Eagle News)–The Metro Rail Transit-3 has rescheduled its weekend suspension of operations.

In a statement on Thursday, July 30, the MRT-3 said instead of August 8 to 9, August 21 to 23, and September 12 to 13, operations will be suspended on October 10 to 11, October 31, November 1 to 2, and November 14 to 15, upon the recommendation of maintenance provider Sumitomo-MHI-DESP.

The MRT-3 had said the suspension of weekend operations was to pave the way for rail replacement works.

The MRT-3 earlier suspended operations for one week after over 200 of its personnel tested positive for COVID-19.