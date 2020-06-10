MRT-3 reminds public each train car can carry only 51 passengers

(Eagle News)–The Metro Rail Transit-3 reminded commuters on Wednesday, June 10, that passengers on trains are limited amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the MRT-3, each train set can only carry 153 passengers, with each train car carrying 51 people.

The MRT-3 said this was in compliance with Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases guidelines.

Social distancing markers are also placed in each platform to ensure the required one-meter distancing between passengers.

“All of these initiatives are being conducted to prevent the spread of..COVID-19,” the MRT-3 said.