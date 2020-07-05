MRT-3 personnel infected with COVID-19 increase to 172; safety protocols ramped up

(Eagle News) — The number of MRT personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19 has reached 172, the MRT management announced on Sunday, July 5.

This was after 45 more people have tested positive for the virus.

The MRT said that 166 of the infected personnel were from the depot, while the remaining six were station personnel.

These station personnel include four ticket sellers, a nurse, and a train driver.

Just last week, the MRT said that the number of infected personnel were 127.

Because of the increasing number of infected MRT personnel, the MRT-3 management said that it had “ramped up the enforcement of health and safety protocols to protect both its personnel and commuters from the coronavirus disease

(COVID-19).”

-RT-PCR tests, contact-tracing being done-

The MRT-3 management said that all MRT3 personnel, including the personnel of its maintenance service provider and other subcontractors, are now undergoing RT-PCR testing in fulfillment of the guidance of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF),

“MRT-3 personnel who have contracted the coronavirus have now been admitted in government quarantine facilities in the World Trade Center, Philippine Arena, and PhilSports Arena,” the Department of Transportation said in a statement on Sunday.

“In addition, MRT-3 personnel who have undergone RT-PCR testing, have also been placed under quarantine pending the release of the test results,” it said.

The MRT-3 management will also be conducting contact tracing within one to three days of the release of the RT-PCR tests. The identified primary contacts for those who tested positive for COVID-19 will be placed in quarantine and will be given priority in RT-PCR testing, it said.

-Full PPEs, temperature checks, disinfection procedures-

“Meanwhile, as part of efforts to intensify the protection being given to MRT-3 commuters, all MRT-3 personnel at the line’s depot, as well as those assigned at the stations and trains, are now required to wear full personal protective equipment (PPEs), which includes face masks, face shields, gowns, and gloves,” the DoTr said.

MRT-3 has also heightened its monitoring and screening of the health conditions of its personnel. In addition to regular temperature checks, personnel are now required to submit health declaration forms twice a day, the MRT-3 management said.

The MRT-3 will be conducting twice a day disinfection of premises, including the MRT-2 depot and all MRT-3 stations.

This will be done by a certified professional provider. This is in addition to the continuing regular disinfection by MRT-3 sanitation personnel.

The DoTr said that MRT-3 trains are also subjected to a “5-minute disinfection hustle” every half loop (at the end stations at the North Ave. Station and Taft Station).

“For the convenience of train commuters and personnel, disinfection stations with disinfectants are also distributed in both the MRT-3 Depot and at the MRT-3 stations,” the DoTr said.

“Meanwhile, to further contain the spread of COVID-19 at the line’s depot and stations, the movement and interaction of personnel at the MRT-3 Depot have been restricted,” it said.

-Suspension of operations during weekend-

The MRT-3 has put in place markers indicating where passengers can line-up, stand or sit, in compliance with physical distancing rules. There will also be transport marshalls who will ensure that this is followed, aside from rovong safety officers. Nurses will also be available at the depot and MRT-3 stations.

The MRT-3 has suspended weekend operations since Saturday, July 4, to speed up rail replacement operations. This will last until September 13.

(Eagle News Service)