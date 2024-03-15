MRT-3 operations suspended from March 28 to 31

(Eagle News)–The Metro Rail Transit-3 will suspend operations from March 28 to 31.

The MRT-3 said this was to pave the way for maintenance activities.

On March 27, the last train trips before the suspension of operations will be at 9:30 p.m. if coming from the North Avenue Station, and 10:09 p.m. from the Taft Avenue Station, the MRT-3 said.

Normal operations will resume on Monday, April 1, with the first train trips scheduled at 4:30 a.m. from North Avenue Station.

On that day, the first train trip from Taft Avenue Station is scheduled at 5:05 a.m.