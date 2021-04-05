MRT-3, LRT-1 and 2 resume only limited operations with COVID-19 testing of all rail line personnel underway

(Eagle News) — Some of the country’s rail lines resumed operations on Monday, April 5.

But because the operations of the Metro Rail Transit-3, Light Rail Transit-1, and LRT-2 are still limited to pave the way for a mass testing of all its employees, the Department of Transportation said the government would continue its deployment of buses to assist affected commuters.

The DOTr said the MRT-3 will deploy only 10 to 12 trains, with affected passengers served by augmenting buses running on the EDSA Carousel route.

The LRT-2 line deployed five trains, with displaced passengers accommodated in existing bus routes 9 and 10.

The LRT-1, on the other hand, deployed 17 trains.

Affected passengers are being accommodated by buses running on Route 17 (Monumento-EDSA via Rizal Avenue/Taft Avenue).

In conducting the mass testing, Transportation Secretary Art Tugade said “we should not compromise the HEALTH, SAFETY, and SECURITY of the traveling public and our working people.”

“That is a NON-NEGOTIABLE position,” he said.

The DOTr said with the resumption of limited railway operations, “the DOTr and its Railways Sector assures the public that it will strictly observe the health and safety protocols, measures, and initiatives, to protect the overall welfare of the riding public and personnel, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We also enjoin and encourage our commuters to fully cooperate and abide by the regulations set by our authorities, in order to help prevent the further spread of the virus,” it added.

The Philippine National Railways will resume limited operations on Friday, April 9, with 10 to 12 trains to be deployed.