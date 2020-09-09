MRT-3 deploys 19 train sets

Says no unloading incident recorded since June

(Eagle News)–The MRT-3 has deployed 19 train sets to accommodate more passengers in the main line.

The MRT-3 said the train sets, composed of 16 CKD train sets and three Dalian train sets, will also help the MRT-3 minimize the waiting interval between trains.

The MRT-3 said the three Dalian trains were provisionally accepted in July 2019 and passed the required commissioning after undergoing an intensive Reliability, Availability, Maintainability and Sustainability (RAMS) Validation Test.

CCRC Dalian Co., the MRT-3 said, accepted the task of modifying and adjusting the Dalian trains without any cost to the Philippine Government.

The MRT-3 said the DOTr also included in the agreement the technical evaluation and audit of the Dalian Trains by a credible third party consultant— TUV Rheinland of Germany.

“MRT-3 passengers deserve to experience better service. With the efforts of the DOTr, led by Secretary (Art) Tugade, and MRT-3, we made an effort to deploy the Dalian trains in addition to the operational CKD trains for the riding public,” MRT-3 Director for Operations Michael J. Capati said.

The MRT-3 also recorded no unloading incident for the past three months since the declaration of the General Community Quarantine in the National Capital Region last June 1.

The MRT-3 said the overhaul of light rail vehicles (LRVs), installation of brand new airconditioning units, rehabilitation of escalators and elevators, and rail replacement work in the entire rail line are part of the massive rehabilitation and maintenance works being undertaken by the Sumitomo-Mitsubishi Heavy from Japan in the MRT-3.

The MRT-3 said the rehabilitation is slated for completion in July 2021, with the completion of its rail replacement work slated by September this year.