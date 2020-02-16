MRT-3 briefly suspends train ops from Ortigas to North Ave. on Sunday morning

(Eagle News)–Train operations from Ortigas to North Ave. stations were briefly suspended due to a broken stretcher bar on Sunday morning, the Metro Rail Transit-3 said.

In a statement, Michael Capati, director for operations of MRT3, said operations, however, returned to normal at 12:22 p.m.

This was after the stretcher bar at the North Avenue Station Turnback, which prompted the suspension, was replaced.

The MRT-3 said re-tightening and calibration works have been ongoing since 8:56 a.m.

“Thank you, and we are sorry for the inconvenience,” the MRT-3 said.