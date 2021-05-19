MRT-3 beefs up security following May 12 vandalism incident

(Eagle News) — The Metro Rail Transit-3 has beefed up its security following an incident of vandalism on one of its trains on May 12.

In a statement, the MRT-3 said from the initial 580 security personnel deployed across all MRT-3 stations, the number has increased to 750.

Apart from the security personnel on patrol, the MRT-3 has deployed a patrol car for added security.

The MRT-3 also installed 241 new closed-circuit television cameras in its first 11 stations.

“”Makaaasa po ang publiko na patuloy ang gagawing hakbang ng MRT-3 upang mas mapalakas ang seguridad sa kabuuan ng linya, upang laging mapangalagaan ang kaligtasan ng mga pasahero (Rest assured the MRT-3 will continue to take steps to beef up security throughout the line, to ensure the safety of passengers),” MRT-3 OIC-General Manager Eymard D. Eje said.

So far, the MRT-3 is investigating who wrote the word “Crank” on one of its trains.

The train has since been cleaned by MRT-3 personnel for deployment anew.