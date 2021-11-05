MPD ordered to conduct inventory after fire at Crime Lab

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Guillermo Eleazar has ordered the Manila Police District to conduct an inventory of all the pieces of evidence and important documents in the Crime Lab that was hit by fire on Thursday, Nov. 4.

“Mahalagang matiyak na walang mga importanteng ebidensya, dokumento o records ang naapektuhan ng sunog,” Eleazar said.

According to the PNP chief, the Crime Lab in any police unit was an “evidence custodian ,” and was an “integral part of law enforcement and criminal prosecution.”

“The integrity of the evidence must always be protected,” he said.

So far, the Bureau of Fire Protection is probing whether the fire, which broke out at 9:45 a.m., had been started deliberately or was an accident.

The blaze was declared under control at 10:15 a.m.

No one was reported hurt.