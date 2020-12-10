Most number of Deputy Speakers at 28 under Speaker Velasco as 9 more take oath

(Eagle News) — The House of Representatives under Speaker Lord Allan Jay Velasco now holds the distinction as having the most number of deputy speakers in history at 28, with the recent oath taking of nine new deputy speakers.

The nine new Deputy Speakers designated by Speaker Velasco and who took their oath on Dec. 7 were the following:

All nine are known allies of Velasco.

Last Nov. 18, three lawmakers known to be close to former House Speaker Allan Peter Cayetano were also relieved from their deputy speakership posts. They are Reps. Fredenil Castro (Lakas-CMD, Capiz), Dan Fernandez (NUP, Laguna) and Raneo Abu (NP, Batangas). They were replaced as deputy speakers by Representatieves Rufus Rodriguez of Cagayan de Oro City, Lito Atienza of BUHAY Partylist, and Camile Villar of Las Pinas City, respectively. Villar however declined to accept the position.

The 28 deputy speakers under House Speaker Velasco are the following:

1. Salvador “Doy” Leachon (Senior Deputy Speaker)

2. South Cotabato 2nd District Rep. Ferdinand Hernandez

3. Sorsogon 1st District Rep. Evelina Escudero

4. Antique Rep. Loren Legarda,

5. Abono Rep. Conrad Estrella Iii

6. Surigao Del Sur 1st District Rep. Prospero Pichay Jr.

7. Antipolo City 1st District Rep. Roberto Puno

8. Cibac Rep. Eduardo Villanueva

9. 1-Pacman Rep. Michael “Mikee” Romero

10. Mandaluyong Rep. Neptali Gonzales Ii

11. Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza

12. Pangasinan 3rd District Rep. Rose Marie “Baby” Arenas,

13. Sagip Rep. Rodante Marcoleta

14. Misamis Occidental 2nd District Rep. Henry Oaminal

15. Cebu 3rd District Rep. Pablo John Garcia

16. Ilocos Sur 1st District Rep. Deogracias Victor Savellano

17. Batangas 6th District Rep. Vilma Santos Recto

18. Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman

19. Cagayan De Oro City 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez

20. Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr.

21. Pampanga 4th District Rep. Juan Pablo “Rimpy” Bondoc

22. Valenzuela City 2nd District Rep. Eric Martinez,

23. Bagong Henerasyon Rep. Bernadette Herrera Dy

24. Ilocos Sur 2nd District Rep. Kristine Singson Meehan

25. Zamboanga Del Sur 1st District Rep. Divina Grace Yu

26. Saranggani Rep. Rogelio “Ruel” Pacquiao

27. Valenzuela City 1st District Rep. Weslie Gatchalian

28. Manila. 6th District Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr.

With 28 House Deputy Speakers, the current House of Representatives holds the distinction of having the most number of deputy speakers in the history of Philippine Congress.

Usually, the number of House Deputy Speakers are just limited to five or six. But in August 2016, the number was allowed to increase allegedly in preparation for the move towards federalism.

Under former House Speaker Allan Peter Cayetano, the number of deputy speakers further increased to 22.

Three were relieved and replaced under House Speaker Velasco.

The new deputy speakers under Velasco will receive additional perks and benefits in the annual budget, aside from voting powers in all House panels.

-Changes in committee chairmanships-

Speaker Velasco had also made changes in some committee chairmanships the most notable of which was the chairmanship of the House Committee on Good Government which was formerly led by Bulacan Rep. Jose Antonio “Kuya” Sy-Alvarado, a Cayetano ally who figured prominently in the hearings that eventually disallowed the continued franchise of media giant ABS-CBN.

Rep. Alvarado was replaced by DIWA Partylist Rep. Michael Aglipay who was part of the group of neophyte lawmakers who expressed support for Velasco’s speakership early on in the House leadership row in October.

(With a report from Eden Santos, Eagle News Service)