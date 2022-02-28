Moscow, Kyiv plan ‘second round’ of conflict talks

Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia will return to their capital cities for consultations and have plans for fresh talks, both sides announced Monday after meeting for their first talks since the outbreak of war last week.

“The delegations are returning to their capitals for consultations and have discussed the possibility of meeting for a second round of negotiations soon,” Ukrainian negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak said.

“We agreed to keep the negotiations going,” the Russian delegation head, Vladimir Medinsky said.

